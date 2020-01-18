Football EPL EPL Man Utd triggers two-year extension in Bailly's contract Eric Bailly is set to remain at Manchester United until 2022 after the club extended his deal, Omnisport understands. Patric Ridge 18 January, 2020 01:17 IST Eric Bailly has made 50 Premier League appearances across three-and-a-half injury-hit campaigns. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 18 January, 2020 01:17 IST Manchester United have triggered an extension clause in Eric Bailly's contract to keep the defender at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.Bailly, who signed for United from Villarreal in 2016 for a reported £30million fee, has made 50 Premier League appearances across three-and-a-half injury-hit campaigns.The centre-back is yet to appear at all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season due to a knee injury, though he is nearing a comeback after featuring for United's Under-23s on January 10.Read: Hodgson must be bored at home - Guardiola marvels at Palace bossOmnisport now understands United has taken up the option to extend the 25-year-old's deal, which had been set to expire at the end of the campaign.While Bailly will be staying put, United has allowed Ashley Young – who has been replaced by Harry Maguire as the Red Devils' captain – to leave the club for Serie A title-challenger Inter.Sporting CP playmaker and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos