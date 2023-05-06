Man City beats Leeds United 2-1, goes four points clear of Arsenal at top

Hard-charging Manchester City went four points clear of Arsenal at the top the Premier League on Saturday, beating Leeds United 2-0 with a pair of near-identical goals from Ilkay Gundogan, stretching its winning league run to 10 games.

City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland graciously handed the ball to Gundogan to take a penalty kick in the 84th minute for what would have been a hat-trick, but Leeds keeper Joel Robles had no trouble turning aside his shot.

Man City 2-1 Leeds United, Highlights: Gundogan scores brace, Guardiola’s side stays on course for league title

City had run circles around Leeds with numerous excellent scoring chances before Gundogan struck in the 19th minute from the edge of the 18-yard box off a pass from Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez teed up Gundogan again eight minutes later in a carbon copy of his first goal.

Rodrigo Moreno pulled one back for Leeds in the 85th minute.

With four games left, Pep Guardiola’s side have 82 points to Arsenal’s 78, and if the Gunners lose to Newcastle on Sunday City will have all but locked up an illustrious third consecutive title. Leeds, playing its first game under interim manager Sam Allardyce who was parachuted in in a last-ditch effort to avoid relegation, is teetering in 17th place - and all three teams below it have a game in hand.

Despite numerous scoring chances, and with the Etihad Stadium crowd cheering him on, Haaland was unable to extend the Premier League single-season record of 35 goals he set on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Norwegian, who is running roughshod over the record books in his debut Premier League season, could have had at least a couple of goals on Saturday, clanging one shot off the crossbar, another off the post, and narrowly missing a couple of others that left him shaking his head in frustration.

Treble-chasing Manchester City, which plays Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, is unbeaten in 20 games through all competitions.

The odds were stacked against Leeds, which has been in freefall for weeks and has the leakiest defence in the top flight, with 69 goals conceded in 35 games.