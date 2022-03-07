Manchester Derby: City thrashes United 4-1, stays six points ahead of Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice as Manchester City restored its lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

De Bruyne put City ahead in the fifth minute, slotting home a low pulled-back pass from Bernardo Silva but United drew level through a superb curling shot from Jadon Sancho.

But Belgian De Bruyne restored City's advantage finding the target after Phil Foden had powered into the area and seen his shot parried out by David De Gea.

AS IT HAPPENED: Man City vs Manchester United Highlights: City thrashes United 4-1 after De Bruyne, Mahrez braces

City dominated after the break and made it 3-1 when De Bruyne struck a corner deep to the edge of the box and Mahrez met it with a first-time drive which took a slight deflection off Harry Maguire.

Mahrez completed the victory with a goal that was initially flagged as offside but VAR found that Alex Telles had played the Algerian onside before he latched on to an Ilkay Gundogan pass and blasted in off the shoulder of De Gea.

City has 69 points from 28 games with Liverpool on 63 from 27 matches. United slips down to fifth place, a point behind Arsenal which has three games in hand.