Watch: Manchester City's best moments of 2019-20 season

Premier League holder Manchester City has had a rocky season by its high standards set by its back-to-back league-winning seasons. Despite training Liverpool by 25 points in the league before its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pep Guardiola's men had a handful of moments to cherish from the 2019-20 season.

These moments include winning the Community Shield at the beginning of the season, star striker Sergio Aguero breaking the league's hat-trick record and successfully defence its Carabao Cup title.