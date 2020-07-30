Football EPL EPL Man City's £41 million bid for Ake accepted by Bournemouth: Reports Nathan Ake was part of Chelsea's youth system and loaned out to Bournemouth before signing for the Cherries for £20 million in June 2017. Reuters MANCHESTER 30 July, 2020 16:40 IST Nathan Ake has been a consistent performer for Bournemouth in the Premier League. - REUTERS Reuters MANCHESTER 30 July, 2020 16:40 IST Manchester City has had a £41 million ($53.30 million) bid for Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake accepted by the relegated south coast team, the Bournemouth Echo reported on Thursday.Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League on Sunday and Ake is one of the players who were expected to move in order to continue playing in the top flight.The 25-year-old Dutch defender was part of Chelsea's youth system and loaned out to Bournemouth before signing for the Cherries for £20 million in June 2017.READ | Transfer Talk: Man City close to signing Valencia's Ferran Torres City, which finished runner-up in the Premier League, is looking to strengthen the centre of its defence as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his squad for a title challenge next season.City has also been linked with Valencia winger Ferran Torres with the 20-year-old seen as a potential replacement for German Leroy Sane who joined Bayern Munich earlier this month in a move reported to be worth €45 million ($52.87 million) plus add-ons. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos