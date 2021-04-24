Man City reaches agreement with Fluminense to sign forward Kayky

Manchester City has reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of highly-rated forward Kayky, the Premier League leader said.

The 17-year-old winger, who has drawn comparisons with Paris St Germain forward Neymar and was on the radar of Premier League champion Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk, will remain with the Brazilian Serie A outfit until its end of the current season.

Kayky has scored two goals in eight games for Fluminense in its State championship. He also played in the club’s Copa Libertadores clash with River Plate earlier this week.