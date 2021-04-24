Football EPL EPL Man City reaches agreement with Fluminense to sign forward Kayky Manchester City has reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of highly-rated forward Kayky. Reuters 24 April, 2021 15:08 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 24 April, 2021 15:08 IST Manchester City has reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of highly-rated forward Kayky, the Premier League leader said.ALSO READ - De Bruyne, Aguero back for Man City as Guardiola eyes fourth League CupThe 17-year-old winger, who has drawn comparisons with Paris St Germain forward Neymar and was on the radar of Premier League champion Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk, will remain with the Brazilian Serie A outfit until its end of the current season.Kayky has scored two goals in eight games for Fluminense in its State championship. He also played in the club’s Copa Libertadores clash with River Plate earlier this week. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.