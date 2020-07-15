Manchester City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI: Premier League LIVE!

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2019/20 match between Manchester City and Bournemouth. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Etihad stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. IST.



MATCH PREVIEW



Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes his relegation-threatened side can pull off a shock and get something out of Wednesday's daunting Premier League trip to Manchester City.

Sunday's 4-1 win over Leicester City, Bournemouth's first victory in 10 league games, offered some hope that the south coast club could secure a sixth successive top-flight season.

But it remains in dire straights in 18th position, three points behind Watford and West Ham United which are just above the relegation zone and play each other on Friday.

Bournemouth faces Southampton at home and finish the campaign at Everton, but first Howe must figure out a way to stop a City side which has won its last two games 5-0.

WATCH | Raheem Sterling has been prolific for Manchester City against Bournemouth. Take a look at the winger's goals against the Cherries.





City has won all nine of its previous Premier League games against Bournemouth.

"Manchester City is a very different game to any other (side) you face in the Premier League," Howe told a news conference on Tuesday. "They've got some unique qualities, an outstanding manager, brilliant players.

"It's a huge task at hand but I believe it's possible. If we can put it all together, we're more than capable of getting a result."

The reality is that Bournemouth's chances of staying up are more likely to be determined by picking up a couple of wins from its last two games and it will not be helped by injuries.

Defender Nathan Ake is likely to miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

"It's a minor groin injury for Nathan," Howe said. "It's not too serious. I don't know whether we'll see Nathan again this season. It's not a definite no, but it's not a definite yes."

Bournemouth will also be without Chris Mepham, Simon Francis and Adam Smith for the trip to City.

Source: Reuters

PREDICTED XI Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Olexandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling Bournemouth (4-4-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Jack Stacey, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Diego Rico; David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Groenveld; Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke



HEAD-TO-HEAD



Manchester City has won 13 of its last 15 meetings with Bournemouth. The other two matches have ended in a draw.



Manchester City form guide:: W-W-L-W-L

Bournemouth form guide: W-D-L-L-L

