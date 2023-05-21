Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea, being played at the City of Manchester Stadium in England.
Manchester City vs Chelsea live score: MCI 1-0 CHE; Alvarez scores for Man City; Premier League updates
MCI vs CHE: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea from the City of Manchester Stadium in England.
Manchester Last Updated: 21 May, 2023 20:45 IST
Manchester Last Updated: 21 May, 2023 20:45 IST
MCI vs CHE: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea from the City of Manchester Stadium in England.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :