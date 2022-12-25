Premier League

WATCH: What happened when Manchester City last faced Leeds United at Elland Road

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 22:28 IST
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates with team mate Phil Foden after scoring his side’s third goal during the 4-0 Premier League win over Leeds United at Elland Road on April 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City faces Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday in its first Premier League fixture since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Going into the match, defending champion City trailed table-topper Liverpool by two points with a game in hand.

An early goal settled City’s nerves, with Spanish midfielder Rodri glancing a header into the net to give the visitors the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Leeds kept the pressure up, with a raucous crowd doing everything in their power to make life difficult for City, but Nathan Ake’s goal in the 54th minute effectively ended any hope the home fans had of getting anything from the match.

Leeds continued to miss chances before City put the game to bed 12 minutes from time as Gabriel Jesus continued his fine form in front of goal with another strike before Fernandinho put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time fourth.

