Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live: Premier League 2022, Starting Lineups, streaming info

Premier League clash between Manchester City and Newscatle United being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

8:00 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson (GK), Zinchenko, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Gundogan (C), Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Newcastle United Starting XI: Dubravka (GK), Krafth, Lascelles (C), Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester City must pick themselves off the floor for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League after its painful Champions League exit or risk ending the season empty-handed, with Liverpool on the prowl.

Pep Guardiola's men, reeling after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of their semi-final against Real Madrid to lose 6-5 on aggregate, is one point clear of the second-placed Reds but has the disadvantage of playing after its rival for the second consecutive weekend.

Manchester City was on course for a treble before Liverpool won last month's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Now it has just one trophy to play for.

Newcastle lost 1-0 to Liverpool last week but that came after four straight wins for Eddie Howe's revived side, which is now safely in mid-table after its early season woes.

City knows the maths is simple -- win its remaining four Premier League games and it will be the champion for the fourth time in five seasons.

Guardiola is confident his side can shrug off the agony of their European exit but he has no margin for error.

"We need time now, one or two days, but we will rise," he said. "We have to do it."

