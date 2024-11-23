 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League: Where to watch MCI v TOT; Lineups out; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST

MCI vs TOT Live score: Catch the updates from the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Etihad Stadium.

Updated : Nov 23, 2024 22:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Etihad Stadium.

STARTING XIs

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, Savio, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Haaland

Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Udogie, Davies, Dragusin, Porro, Sarr, Bissouma, Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke

PREVIEW

Manchester City’s midfield problems have mounted after Mateo Kovacic was ruled out for up to a month by manager Pep Guardiola because of an undisclosed injury.

Guardiola confirmed Kovacic returned from the international break injured. The midfielder was hurt playing for Croatia against Portugal in the Nations League, and was substituted at halftime.

“Will be a while,” Guardiola said. “Three weeks or a month.”

Kovacic’s importance to City has grown with Rodri, the team’s first-choice holding midfielder, having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Ilkay Gundogan, who is 34, might have to drop back to play at the base of midfield.

Guardiola had better news about his defense, with center backs John Stones and Manuel Akanji returning to training and Nathan Ake also available.

“I don’t know if they’re ready to play 90 minutes, but to see their faces in the training session is really good,” Guardiola said.

City, the defending champion, has lost its last four games in all competitions and next plays Tottenham at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

City is second in the league, five points behind Liverpool.

-AP

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 23 at the Etihad Stadium.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, ARS 3-0 NFO, Premier League: Saka scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League: Where to watch MCI v TOT; Lineups out; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG goes top of the table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants edges past Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League: Where to watch MCI v TOT; Lineups out; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea holds on to beat Leicester despite Madueke mishap
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, ARS 3-0 NFO, Premier League: Saka scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leicester City vs Chelsea Highlights, LEI 1-2 CHE: Premier League updates; Ayew scores late but the Blues bag the win
    Team Sportstar
  5. If we’re 10th at Christmas I’ll be under scrutiny, says Tottenham boss Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, ARS 3-0 NFO, Premier League: Saka scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League: Where to watch MCI v TOT; Lineups out; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG goes top of the table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants edges past Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment