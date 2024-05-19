Manchester City wins historic fourth title: List of Premier League winners from 1992-23 to 2023-24

Manchester City scripted history when it beat West Ham United to secure its fourth consecutive Premier League, establishing utter dominance in the title race over the last five years. It became the first-ever side to win four league titles in a row.

Following are the winners of the Premier League, since its inception in 1992:

Season Winner 1992-93 Manchester United 1993-94 Manchester United 1994-95 Blackburn Rovers 1995-96 Manchester United 1996-97 Manchester United 1997-98 Arsenal 1998-99 Manchester United 1999-2000 Manchester United 2000-01 Manchester United 2001-02 Arsenal 2002-03 Manchester United 2003-04 Arsenal 2004-05 Chelsea 2005-06 Chelsea 2006-07 Manchester United 2007-08 Manchester United 2008-09 Manchester United 2009-10 Chelsea 2010-11 Manchester United 2011-12 Manchester City 2012-13 Manchester United 2013-14 Manchester City 2014-15 Chelsea 2015-16 Leicester City 2016-17 Chelsea 2017-18 Manchester City 2018-19 Manchester City 2019-20 Liverpool 2020-21 Manchester City 2021-22 Manchester City 2022-23 Manchester City 2023-24 Manchester City

Manchester City had emulated arch-rival Man United’s record of a hat-trick of Premier League titles last season, also securing a historic treble. This season, Guardiola took his side’s consistency to a different level, setting a new record of consecutive Premier League trophies.