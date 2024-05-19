Manchester City scripted history when it beat West Ham United to secure its fourth consecutive Premier League, establishing utter dominance in the title race over the last five years. It became the first-ever side to win four league titles in a row.
Following are the winners of the Premier League, since its inception in 1992:
|Season
|Winner
|1992-93
|Manchester United
|1993-94
|Manchester United
|1994-95
|Blackburn Rovers
|1995-96
|Manchester United
|1996-97
|Manchester United
|1997-98
|Arsenal
|1998-99
|Manchester United
|1999-2000
|Manchester United
|2000-01
|Manchester United
|2001-02
|Arsenal
|2002-03
|Manchester United
|2003-04
|Arsenal
|2004-05
|Chelsea
|2005-06
|Chelsea
|2006-07
|Manchester United
|2007-08
|Manchester United
|2008-09
|Manchester United
|2009-10
|Chelsea
|2010-11
|Manchester United
|2011-12
|Manchester City
|2012-13
|Manchester United
|2013-14
|Manchester City
|2014-15
|Chelsea
|2015-16
|Leicester City
|2016-17
|Chelsea
|2017-18
|Manchester City
|2018-19
|Manchester City
|2019-20
|Liverpool
|2020-21
|Manchester City
|2021-22
|Manchester City
|2022-23
|Manchester City
|2023-24
|Manchester City
Manchester City had emulated arch-rival Man United’s record of a hat-trick of Premier League titles last season, also securing a historic treble. This season, Guardiola took his side’s consistency to a different level, setting a new record of consecutive Premier League trophies.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester City wins historic fourth title: List of Premier League winners from 1992-23 to 2023-24
- Premier League: Luton’s relegation confirmed as Fulham win away; Sheffield and Burnley end season with defeat
- Manchester City makes history and joins list of teams that have won four or more consecutive league titles
- Manchester City wins Premier League: How many league titles has Man City won under Guardiola?
- IPL 2024: Winning just one out of seven home matches hurt us, says Punjab Kings coach Sanjay Bangar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE