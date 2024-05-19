MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City wins historic fourth title: List of Premier League winners from 1992-23 to 2023-24

Manchester City had emulated arch-rival Man United’s record of a hat-trick of Premier League titles last season, also securing a historic treble.

Published : May 19, 2024 22:30 IST , Manchester, England - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kevin De Bruyne with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.
Kevin De Bruyne with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kevin De Bruyne with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City scripted history when it beat West Ham United to secure its fourth consecutive Premier League, establishing utter dominance in the title race over the last five years. It became the first-ever side to win four league titles in a row.

Following are the winners of the Premier League, since its inception in 1992:

Season Winner
1992-93 Manchester United
1993-94 Manchester United
1994-95 Blackburn Rovers
1995-96 Manchester United
1996-97 Manchester United
1997-98 Arsenal
1998-99 Manchester United
1999-2000 Manchester United
2000-01 Manchester United
2001-02 Arsenal
2002-03 Manchester United
2003-04 Arsenal
2004-05 Chelsea
2005-06 Chelsea
2006-07 Manchester United
2007-08 Manchester United
2008-09 Manchester United
2009-10 Chelsea
2010-11 Manchester United
2011-12 Manchester City
2012-13 Manchester United
2013-14 Manchester City
2014-15 Chelsea
2015-16 Leicester City
2016-17 Chelsea
2017-18 Manchester City
2018-19 Manchester City
2019-20 Liverpool
2020-21 Manchester City
2021-22 Manchester City
2022-23 Manchester City
2023-24 Manchester City

Manchester City had emulated arch-rival Man United’s record of a hat-trick of Premier League titles last season, also securing a historic treble. This season, Guardiola took his side’s consistency to a different level, setting a new record of consecutive Premier League trophies.

