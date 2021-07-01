Man United agrees deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund - report

Manchester United has agreed a deal in principle to sign England winger Jadon Sancho from German side Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around GBP 73 million (USD 101 million), Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old had emerged as United's No. 1 transfer target last year, with British media reporting that the Premier League side had bid around EUR 100 million (USD 118.5 million) then, but the deal did not go through.

Sky Sports reported that personal terms between Sancho and the Premier League giants had been agreed, with the player set to join them after England's European Championship campaign, subject to passing a medical.

ALSO READ - Tottenham names former Wolves boss Nuno as new manager

Sancho has hardly featured in England's run to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, playing only six minutes as a substitute in its 1-0 Group D win over Czech Republic. Gareth Southgate's side takes on Ukraine in the last eight on Saturday.

The pacy Sancho has made more than 100 appearances for Dortmund since joining it from Manchester City in 2017 at the age of 17 and had signed a contract extension to 2023 in August.

Sancho scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United is looking to boost its attacking options to challenge for the Premier League title after finishing in second place, 12 points behind champion Manchester City last season.