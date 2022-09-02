Premier League

Sancho gives Manchester United 1-0 win at Leicester

The win moves United up to fifth with nine points from five matches, six adrift of leader Arsenal and four behind second-placed Manchester City. Leicester stays bottom on one point.

Reuters
02 September, 2022 02:47 IST
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring its first goal with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring its first goal with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit:  REUTERS/Craig Brough

Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League with a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving it a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday.

Sancho provided a cool finish, rounding keeper Danny Ward and slipping the ball home in the 23rd minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford from a Bruno Fernandes break down the right.

James Maddison went close for Leicester with a superb free-kick which brought an excellent save from United's David De Gea but the home side struggled to create chances.

After the break United took few risks and lacked a cutting edge with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute.

Also Read: Highlights Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United , Premier League: Sancho goal edges United to narrow win

Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, went close with a bicycle kick and added some life to United's attack.

Leicester had a late chance to level but full-back James Justin blasted high and wide from a promising position on the right as United collected back-to-back away victories.

