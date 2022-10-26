Man United charged with disciplinary breach during Chelsea game

Premier League

Manchester United was charged for a disciplinary breach by its players during the Premier League clash against Chelsea, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 18:26 IST
Manchester United's players did not conduct themselves "in an orderly fashion" during the Premier League fixture is the charge put on the club by the FA.

Manchester United was charged by the Football Association for a disciplinary breach by its players during the Premier League clash against Chelsea, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after its fixture versus Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 October 2022 in the Premier League,” the statement read.

“Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 84th minute, and the club has until Friday 28 October 2022 to provide a response.”

The incident under scanner is Man United's response to Chelsea being given a spot kick when Armando Broja was brought down in their penalty area by midfielder Scott McTominay.

After the decision, United’s players surrounded referee Stuart Attwell shocked at the decision, but Fred was the only player to be booked in that offence.

Erik ten Hag's team managed to make a comeback in stoppage time thanks to Casemiro's header past Kepa Arrizabalaga after Jorginho converted the next penalty kick.

Manchester United sits sixth in the league table with six wins from 11 games, while Chelsea is one spot above with a solo-point lead in as many games.

