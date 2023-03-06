Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Man Utd suffers joint-heaviest defeat in its history

Erik Ten Hag’s high-flying Manchester United came crashing down as bitter rival Liverpool handed the Red Devils their worst defeat in close to a century at Anfield on Sunday.

United, which secured its first title in six years whe it won the League Cup, was shredded by a Liverpool side, which has had a middling season so far.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo found the net twice each for the Reds, while Roberto Firmino scored the seventh after coming on from the bench.

The 7-0 scoreline, with six goals coming in the second half, also equalled United’s heaviest defeat and is its biggest loss in the Premier League era.

The Manchester side has conceded defeats by 0-7 margins on three other occasions, with all three coming away from home.

⦿ Against Blackburn Rovers on April 10, 1926.

Against Blackburn Rovers on April 10, 1926. ⦿ Against Aston Villa on December 27, 1930.

Against Aston Villa on December 27, 1930. ⦿ Against Wolverhampton on December 26, 1931.

What is Manchester United’s biggest home defeat?

Manchester United’s biggest home defeat margin is six, which has happened thrice.

⦿ 6-0 to Aston Villa in March 1914

6-0 to Aston Villa in March 1914 ⦿ 7-1 to Newcastle in September 1927

7-1 to Newcastle in September 1927 ⦿ 6-0 to Huddersfield in September 1930.

Other big losses in recent times

Manchester United began this season with a shocking 0-4 defeat to newly promoted Brentford.

United’s struggle of last season was marked by a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Salah scoring a hat-trick.

In 2020, the Red Devils were handed a 1-6 hiding by Tottenham Hotspur, which was managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho.

The shift in power balance in Manchester, from United to City, was marked by the latter’s 6-1 win over the former in 2011. The huge loss would return to haunt then manager Alex Ferguson, as his team would eventually lose the title to City on goal difference.