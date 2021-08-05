Football EPL EPL Manchester United winger Pellistri re-joins Alaves on season-long loan The 19-year-old rejoins Alaves for which he made 12 appearances on loan for the second half of last season. Reuters 05 August, 2021 21:28 IST Facundo Pellistri (left) has scored and assisted important goals for Manchester United against Derby and Queens Park Rangers in the friendlies ahead of the 2021-22 season. - Action Images via Reuters Reuters 05 August, 2021 21:28 IST Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has returned to La Liga side Alaves on loan for the 2021-22 campaign, the Spanish club said on Thursday.The 19-year-old has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for United after joining them from Uruguayan club Penarol in October 2020 for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.53 million).ALSO READ | Henderson out of Man Utd training camp after contracting COVID-19Pellistri made 12 appearances for Alaves after joining it on loan for the second half of last season as they finished 16th in La Liga. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :