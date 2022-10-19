Premier League

Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants focus on football, not contracts

Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, who all played in United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, have an option to extend their contracts by a year.

Reuters
19 October, 2022 10:40 IST
19 October, 2022 10:40 IST
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United applauds the fans following the Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United applauds the fans following the Premier League match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, who all played in United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, have an option to extend their contracts by a year.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants his players to focus on their performances and not be distracted by contract talks, with Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford among those in the final year of their deals.

The trio, who all played in United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, have an option to extend their contracts by a year.

“In this moment, we only think about performing, we have a lot of games to go so I don’t want to get interfered by talks,” Ten Hag told reporters.

Also Read
Costa Rica’s Galo tests positive for prohibited substance ahead of World Cup

“We have to focus on football, on performances and not negotiating, so that’s what we’ll do now.”

When asked if being out of contract could give players an added incentive to perform, Ten Hag said, “some players get motivated when they play for a contract if you mean that, but it’s not that.

“We work on the way we play, we work on the culture and we need, of course, quality players who are highly motivated. Such players, we are looking for, and luckily, we have them in the squad ...”

United, who is fifth in the Premier League, hosts Tottenham Hotspur later on Wednesday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us