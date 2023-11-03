MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United’s Casemiro out for several weeks

The 31-year-old has been ruled out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during United’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 17:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Casemiro in action against Newcastle United.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Casemiro in action against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Casemiro in action against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Premier League club’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Red Devils took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news along with a statement on Friday.

“Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday,” read the statement.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”

READ MORE: Arsenal must atone for West Ham loss, says Arteta

Erik ten Hag’s side will next travel to London to face Fulham on Saturday after losing two consecutive matches against Manchester City and Newcastle, respectively.

Pressure is mounting on the Dutch coach following a tough start to the campaign after a promising first season at the club, in which it managed to qualified for Champions League.

United is currently eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points from 10 matches, 11 behind league leader Tottenham Hotspur.

  1. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: van Beek removes Gurbaz on 10; Afghanistan 31/1 (7) in 180 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United’s Casemiro out for several weeks
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur backs Rauf, hopes it’s not too late for a peaking Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. World champion runner Norah Jeruto’s doping suspension lifted over claims of ulcers and COVID-19
    AP
  5. Defending champion India knocked out of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 after a 3-6 loss to Germany in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

