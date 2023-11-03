Manchester United’s Casemiro out for several weeks

Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Premier League club’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.
The Red Devils took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news along with a statement on Friday.
“Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday,” read the statement.
“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”
Erik ten Hag’s side will next travel to London to face Fulham on Saturday after losing two consecutive matches against Manchester City and Newcastle, respectively.
Pressure is mounting on the Dutch coach following a tough start to the campaign after a promising first season at the club, in which it managed to qualified for Champions League.
United is currently eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points from 10 matches, 11 behind league leader Tottenham Hotspur.
