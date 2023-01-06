Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team is in a “good position” but it was still too early for the side to be thinking about silverware, ahead of an FA Cup tie against Everton.

United will be looking for its seventh straight win in all competitions when it faces a struggling Everton side on Friday.

The Old Trafford club has not won a trophy since lifting the Europa League in 2017, but when asked if that could be about to change, Ten Hag told reporters: “I don’t think about (winning trophies) at this stage of the season.

“We are where we want to be but still go from game to game, we play in many competitions, focus from game to game and don’t think too far ahead... We have many elements in our game we have to improve.

“As we push the players because good is not good enough, also in the organisation we have to push each other and when there are opportunities at the top you have to be ready for that. My main focus is to improve the team.”

Ten Hag said forward Anthony Martial is available after coming off with a knock in United’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth, adding that the Frenchman is being eased back into action.

“He came off but he didn’t play that much in the first half of the season so we have to bring him slowly back into 90 minutes,” Ten Hag said.

“He can play 90 minutes but (if we’re playing him) in a row of games we have to protect him so he can have the strength, the power to deliver over 90 minutes, every third day.”

Shifting his attention to the transfer market, Ten Hag discussed the departure of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who was recalled by parent club Newcastle United on Sunday.

United has been linked with a loan move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Ten Hag said the side needs three experienced goalkeepers in the squad.

“We have some young ones, and they do well, but we have so many games,” he said. “So you need three good goalies in training but also when problems are coming you need experience in goal to get... what you are aiming for.

“I’m really happy with David (de Gea). It’s quite clear, he’s our number one. He’s a really good performer, but there’s always something that can happen with David as well, and you have to be prepared for that.”