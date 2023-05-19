Man Utd’s Rashford a doubt for Bournemouth clash due to illness, says Ten Hag

Forward Marcus Rashford could miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth due to illness, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday as the Old Trafford outfit continues to battle for a top-four finish.

The 25-year-old England international, who is United’s top goal-scorer this season with 29 goals across all competitions, missed its 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week due to a leg injury.

United is fourth in the standings with 66 points, one more than fifth-placed Liverpool, who has played a game more.

“Rashy trained well the whole week but today he reported he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and see tomorrow,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

The Dutchman also added that midfielder Scott McTominay, who has missed United’s last nine matches due to an injury, has returned to training and will be in contention if he is fine today.

Ten Hag’s praised Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth, who has moved out of the relegation zone, winning four of its last seven league games. Bournemouth is 14th with 39 points, with two games to go.

“They are in the Premier League and three games before the end of the season they are definitely in the Premier League next season as well. It’s massive. You can see clear patterns, so well done,” Ten Hag said.