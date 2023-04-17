Premier League

Manchester United tanks on report that Glazers scrapped sale plan

Shares of Manchester United PLC fell 13% on Monday after a report said the Glazer family was confident of securing an investment that would allow them to remain as owners of the British football club.

Reuters
CHENNAI 17 April, 2023 21:09 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Glazers began looking at options including new investment or a potential sale of the club in November, 17 years after they bought the 20-time English champion for 790 million pounds. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Glazers began looking at options including new investment or a potential sale of the club in November, 17 years after they bought the 20-time English champion for 790 million pounds. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The family also expects the investment to help them double the value of the club over the next 10 years, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Glazers began looking at options including new investment or a potential sale of the club in November, 17 years after they bought the 20-time English champion for 790 million pounds ($977.31 million).

US private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc was in talks about a “major” investment as the auction of the Premier League football club entered its final stages, Sky News reported on Saturday.

A small portion of the club’s shares is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The market capitalization was about $3.6 billion as of Friday’s close.

