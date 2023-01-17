Premier League

Manchester United up for sale: INEOS formally enters bidding process

The Glazer family, United’s US owners, said in November they had begun looking at options for the 20-time English champion, including new investment or a potential sale of the club.

Reuters
17 January, 2023 23:11 IST
A Manchester United corner flag.

A Manchester United corner flag.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League football club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” the spokesperson said without adding details.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017.

The club is currently fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, one point behind its local rival Manchester City but nine adrift of leader Arsenal.

