Manchester United sets longest unbeaten away streak record in English football

Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday extended its away unbeaten streak to a record-breaking 28 matches in top-flight English football.

United's scorching run began with a 2-0 win last season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Since then, Solskjaer's men have recorded 18 wins and 10 draws in its staggering run.

Before the match against Wolves, 20-time league champion United was tied with Arsenal (27 matches) for the longest unbeaten run away from home in English football.



United had last lost an away game against Liverpool at Anfield on January 19 last year when the eventual league champion beat them 2-0.

Longest unbeaten away streak in English football

Manchester United - 28* matches (2020 - present)

Arsenal - 27 matches (2003 - 04)

Arsenal - 23 matches (2001 - 02)

Liverpool - 21 matches (2019 - 20)

Nottingham Forest - 19 matches (1977 - 78)