Football EPL EPL Manchester United sets longest unbeaten away streak record in English football Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday took it ahead of Arsenal's English football record of 27 matches. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 23:02 IST Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday courtesy of an 80th-minute strike from Mason Greenwood took the club's unbeaten away streak to record-breaking 28 games. - Reuters Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 23:02 IST Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday extended its away unbeaten streak to a record-breaking 28 matches in top-flight English football.United's scorching run began with a 2-0 win last season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Since then, Solskjaer's men have recorded 18 wins and 10 draws in its staggering run. Before the match against Wolves, 20-time league champion United was tied with Arsenal (27 matches) for the longest unbeaten run away from home in English football.LIVE: Ligue 1 Reims vs PSG LIVE stream; team news: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe included in squad by Pochettino United had last lost an away game against Liverpool at Anfield on January 19 last year when the eventual league champion beat them 2-0. 28 top-flight games unbeaten on the road.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/9NopndVLVg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2021 Longest unbeaten away streak in English footballManchester United - 28* matches (2020 - present)Arsenal - 27 matches (2003 - 04)Arsenal - 23 matches (2001 - 02)Liverpool - 21 matches (2019 - 20)Nottingham Forest - 19 matches (1977 - 78)