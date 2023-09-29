MagazineBuy Print

Man United allows Antony to train at Carrington, will be available for Champions League

Manchester United announced that Brazilian winger Antony will be available for selection from the next match and will start training at the Premier Leaguer club’s practice ground.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 15:41 IST , MANCHESTER

AP
Antony in action for Manchester United in the Premier League.
Antony in action for Manchester United in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Antony in action for Manchester United in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United winger Antony is available for selection again after taking a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse, the Premier League club said Friday.

The Brazil international was cut from his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru earlier this month after details of alleged violence towards an ex-girlfriend appeared in the media.

Antony denied the accusations and was given the leave of absence by United to defend himself.

He has since returned to the U.K. and United has said the time is right for him to resume playing.

“Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so,” the Premier League club said. “

Also read | Bayern captain Neuer returns to training, 10 months after breaking leg

As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”

Antony’s ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence, accusations that he denied in June and again this month.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth,” he said this month.

Antony has not been arrested or charged and voluntarily attended an interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse,” United said. “We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

