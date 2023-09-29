Man United allows Antony to train at Carrington, will be available for Champions League

Manchester United winger Antony is available for selection again after taking a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse, the Premier League club said Friday.
The Brazil international was cut from his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru earlier this month after details of alleged violence towards an ex-girlfriend appeared in the media.
Antony denied the accusations and was given the leave of absence by United to defend himself.
He has since returned to the U.K. and United has said the time is right for him to resume playing.
“Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so,” the Premier League club said. “
Also read | Bayern captain Neuer returns to training, 10 months after breaking leg
As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”
Antony’s ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence, accusations that he denied in June and again this month.
“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth,” he said this month.
Antony has not been arrested or charged and voluntarily attended an interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.
“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse,” United said. “We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”
Latest on Sportstar
- World Cup 2023 Live Score, Warm-Ups: Babar falls for 80 vs New Zealand; Sri Lanka suffers mini-collapse vs Bangladesh
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 - LIVE - India wins 2 gold, 3 silver medals in shooting; India fourth with 8 gold, 32 medals in total
- Man United allows Antony to train at Carrington, will be available for Champions League
- Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal eliminated in TT Singles, IND 5-0 MAS in Women’s Hockey
- India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 5-0 MAS at halftime; India dominates Malaysia with five different goalscorers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE