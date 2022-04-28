Man United vs Chelsea LIVE Premier League : Match updates; when and where to watch; form guide

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea being played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of the clash.

11:00 pm- Form guide of both teams (Last five matches

Man United last five matches

Lost 3-1 vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Lost 4-0 vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Won 3-2 vs Norwich (Premier League)

Lost 1-0 vs Everton (Premier League)

Drew 1-1 vs Leicester City (Premier League)

Chelsea last five matches

Won 1-0 vs West Ham (Premier League)

Lost 4-2 vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Won 2-0 vs Crystal Palace (F.A Cup semi final)

Won 3-2 vs Madrid (But lost 5-4 on aggregate) vs Real Madrid (Champions League quarterfinal leg 2)

Won 6-0 vs Southampton (Premier League)

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire will miss its Premier League game with Chelsea due to a knee issue while winger Jadon Sancho has also been ruled out with tonsillitis, interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Wednesday.

United, whose hopes of finishing in the top-four were dealt a massive blow on Saturday following its 3-1 loss to Arsenal, could also be missing right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka when it welcomes third-placed Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday.

Rangnick's side is also without the injured Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Fred but the German said he wanted the sixth-placed team to finish the season strongly even though Champions League qualification is out of its hands.

"We have four more games to play, the next two are at home and we'll try to get as many points and win as many games as we possibly can," Rangnick told reporters.

"In order to do that, we need to play on the best level we can. Chelsea are a good team but we know that if we play well, it's possible to win tomorrow. I don't think it makes sense to speculate about the Champions League.

"We need to be realistic. Even if we win all four games it's not in our hands, what is in our hands is how we play, our level of performance. It's important for this season to finish on the best possible note."

United last week appointed Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag as its new head coach to succeed Rangnick from the end of this season and the caretaker said the players had to make a good impression.

"Obviously, if results are not going well and we lost three of the last four games, the morale, energy in the locker room isn't as good as it would be," Rangnick said.

"Still, we have to perform, this is what we're getting paid for, it's important for the players, knowing the new manager, to show we are able to beat a team like Chelsea, this is our job... this is what we have been working for."

Where can you watch the match?