Man United vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: MUN 4-0 EVE EPL updates; Rashford, Zirkzee goals put United clear

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverageof the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.
PREVIEW
While Manchester United has little time to prepare for Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League game at Old Trafford, the new boss insisted there will be “no excuses” if his team does not beat Everton on Sunday.
While its Merseyside opponents will have had a full week to prepare since its scoreless draw with Brentford last Saturday, United was in action on Thursday in a breathless 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt, its second game in five days.
“It is what it is,” Amorim said of the challenging schedule. “We will rotate players, and we will be ready. (Against Bodo/Glimt) we have to use four subs to manage the fitness, not the game. We manage the fitness.
Where to watch Man United vs Everton LIVE?
The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
