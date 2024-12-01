 />
Man United vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: MUN 4-0 EVE EPL updates; Rashford, Zirkzee goals put United clear

MUN vs EVE: Follow all the live coverage from the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.

Updated : Dec 01, 2024 20:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by Amad Diallo after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by Amad Diallo after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by Amad Diallo after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverageof the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.

MNU vs EVE: LIVE SCORE

STARTING LINEUPS!

Manchester United:

Everton:

PREVIEW

While Manchester United has little time to prepare for Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League game at Old Trafford, the new boss insisted there will be “no excuses” if his team does not beat Everton on Sunday.

While its Merseyside opponents will have had a full week to prepare since its scoreless draw with Brentford last Saturday, United was in action on Thursday in a breathless 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt, its second game in five days.

“It is what it is,” Amorim said of the challenging schedule. “We will rotate players, and we will be ready. (Against Bodo/Glimt) we have to use four subs to manage the fitness, not the game. We manage the fitness.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Where to watch Man United vs Everton LIVE?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the   Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the   Disney+Hotstar app and website.

