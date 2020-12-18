Manchester United has no mental block at Old Trafford, says Solskjaer

Manchester United's dismal home record in the Premier League has nothing to do with a mental block or the absence of fans, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, as the side prepares to renew its rivalry with Leeds United on Sunday.

Solskjaer's United has won just one of its six home league games this season, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all coming away from Old Trafford with victories.

“I don't think it's a mental issue,” Solskjaer told a news conference after the team's 3-2 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday.

“There can't be no fans here [at Bramall Lane] and no fans there, so they should be used to the pitch as well, in the circumstances surrounding it and the environment.”

United's woeful home run stands in stark contrast to its away record, with Thursday's win its sixth straight on the road in the competition this season.

Solskjaer suggested its home struggles could be down to the way an opponent sets up at Old Trafford and he expects Leeds' expansive style to suit United.

“It's just down to fine margins who gets the first goal and how the opposition set up,” the Norwegian coach said.

“I think on Sunday we'll also play a team who make it a hard game for you and also maybe an open game because the games I've seen from Leeds have been very entertaining.”

Leeds travels to Old Trafford in the league for the first time since February 2004 after a 16-year absence from the top flight and could go within three points of United with victory.

“It's a different type of Leeds coming up with the coach that has really done a great job with them and will test us to the limit,” said Solskjaer, who scored four times against Leeds during his time as a Manchester United forward.