Man United vs Leicester Premier League LIVE: Sancho starts, Cristiano Ronaldo missing, head-to-head, updates

Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City from the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

9:45 pm: Leicester City eyes history!

Leicester City had won this fixture 2-1 last season and now have the chance to win consecutive matches at Trafford against Manchester United for the first time.

9:15 pm: Manchester United and Leicester City have met 31 times in the past and United has come out victorious 19 times, drawn eight times and lost four times. However, the Red Devils have not been able to beat the Foxes since July 2020 in the Premier League.

The two sides have played thrice since, with Leicester winning two and drawing one match.

9:00 pm: Starting Lineups are out!

Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea(GK), Dalot, Maguire(C), Varane, Shaw, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Leicester City Starting XI: Schmeichel (GK)(C), Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester United hosts Leicester City at home on Saturday, Ralf Rangnick has had to go past a number of obstacles, such as Paul Pogba's comments and the boos aimed at captain Harry Maguire in his England International against Ivory Coast.

Paul Pogba must learn to be flexible

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba must learn to be flexible and play in the position the team demands of him, manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday after the Frenchman complained he was unsure of his role at the Old Trafford club.

Pogba said in an interview that he was not satisfied with his career at United, explaining that it was hard to find consistency when his position in the team was constantly changing compared to a well-defined role with the French national team.

"I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks," Rangnick told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leicester City in the Premier League.

"Since the game against West Ham on Jan. 22, we have lost three strikers -- Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, who is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks.

"With Bruno (Fernandes) or Scott McTominay missing, then of course somebody has to play a different role. He (Pogba) is a flexible player and can play (as a number) six, eight, and even 10. This is normal."

Rangnick also touched upon defender Harry Maguire, who has been struggling for form at United, being booed by England fans during a friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium, describing it as 'unusual' but something that would not be repeated at Old Trafford.

"He knows my position towards him, he's been a very valuable player for the team and the club, the captain," Rangnick said.

"I didn't understand what happened at Wembley, it won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army behind the team and our captain. He's been playing well for Manchester United and England in the last couple of years.

"I didn't watch the (England) game but I heard what had happened after they announced the starting line-up. Difficult to understand... For it to happen in an international game is pretty unusual."

Rangnick added that his players were being targeted because they were being compared with the club's greats.

"We know there are one or two players who have been criticised in the last few months. For example, Fred, a very important player, playing regularly for the team and Brazil. I watched his game and he did well," he added.

"Maybe it's got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scott and Harry are important players with the right attitude."

Leicester's Ndidi out for rest of the season with knee injury

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury during their loss to Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League before the international break, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

Nigeria international Ndidi has had surgery and is expected to return to action in June, Rodgers told a news conference.

The 25-year-old missed Nigeria's World Cup playoff, which they lost to Ghana on the away goals rule on Tuesday.

"It's a shame for us but he'll get ready for next season," Rodgers said.

"He's been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that has had to have surgery on and he'll recover now until June."

Ndidi joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in January 2017. He has played 31 games for the club across all competitions this season.

Leicester, 10th in the Premier League, will travel to sixth-placed Manchester United on Saturday.

