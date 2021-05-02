Man United vs Liverpool LIVE: The match has been postponed

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

BREAKING NEWS - The Premier League and the teams, along with Manchester Police, have decided to postpone the game due to the fan protests inside and outside the Old Trafford Stadium today.

The Manchester United vs Liverpool clash has been delayed after a number of protesting fans invaded the pitch at Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports. The match was scheduled to start at 9pm IST but the teams were yet to arrive at the stadium.

Around 200 United fans took to the pitch before being removed, although some returned. The match was being played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions. The club has not issued any statement on the incident.

There were reports of a protest outside the hotel where the United players were preparing for the game, according to the BBC. Some fans also gathered outside the ground, letting off green and gold flares -- the colours of United's shirts when they were formed as Norton Heath.

Fans are seen protesting against Glazer's ownership prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. - Getty Images

The protest follows United's initial decision to join a European Super League along with five other English clubs. The plans for that league fell apart within days due to widespread opposition.

The team lineups are out!

MUFC XI: Dean Henderson (G), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (C), Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford.

COACH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

LFC XI: Alisson (G), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, James Milner (C), Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

COACH: Jurgen Klopp.

In case you missed it, the Manchester United fans had entered the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners -- The Glazers.

The match won't start as scheduled at 9:00 PM IST.