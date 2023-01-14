Man United vs Man City, Premier League: When, where to watch, Manchester derby live streaming info

MATCH PREVIEW

The stage has been set for a straight shootout between Arsenal and Manchester City for the English Premier League title and that scenario will become more of a reality if they win their respective derby matches this weekend.

Don’t be so sure on that happening, though.

Indeed, by Sunday night, the number of teams potentially involved in the title race could easily have grown to five heading into the second half of the season.

First up is the Manchester derby on Saturday, when City — looking increasingly unconvincing as the season progresses — faces a Manchester United team riding its best run of results in four years.

“This United side is probably stronger than ever, at least in the recent past,” Gundogan said, “so they are full of confidence, will play great football and we’ll need a much better performance than (against Southampton).”

Also Read Weghorst will not be available for Manchester derby: Man United manager Erik ten Hag

No Man United manager has reached 20 victories at the club quicker than Ten Hag — he has achieved it in 27 games — but the recent winning run should be put into context given the opponents United has faced, including two lower-league teams in the cups and four of the current bottom six in the Premier League.

City represents a massive step up in quality, though fourth-placed United has already beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham at home this season.

Team News:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ruled out Donny van de Beek for the entire season and said Diogo Dalot will not be available for selection for the derby. Anthony Martial remains doubtful.

Besiktas and Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, who is reportedly close to signing on loan for United, will also be unavailable for the clash, as confirmed by the manager.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has John Stones ruled out of the derby.

I am really disappointed that the season is over for me😔.

After successful surgery, it's time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club💪🏻🔴



Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/1aBftDRPED — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) January 13, 2023

Form Guide:

Eight straight wins in all competitions. Nine straight wins at Old Trafford. United, no longer burdened with the baggage that came with having Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, is brimming with confidence under Erik ten Hag and out to make amends for an embarrassing 6-3 loss to City in early October.

Predicted lineups: Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Varane, Lisandro, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Martial Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

If Arsenal and City win this weekend, they’ll leave United and Tottenham in their wake, with only third-placed Newcastle — which hosts Fulham on Sunday — in touching distance. If they lose, then the top five would suddenly be separated by eight points.

On current form, City is the team that should be most fearful.

Also Read Improved Man United no surprise: Man City boss Guardiola before Manchester derby

Back-to-back wins over Chelsea last week, in the league then the FA Cup, seemed to put City back on track, but a loss to Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday not only ended the team’s hunt for a quadruple of trophies but raised questions about the strength in depth of Pep Guardiola’s squad in certain areas.

City has dropped points in two of its last four league games — both at home, in a 2-1 loss to Brentford and a 1-1 draw with Everton — and, currently, does not look like the machine that can go on a long winning run to take control of a title race, as Guardiola’s teams have done in the past.

Worryingly, a frail-looking City didn’t even have a shot on target against Southampton, despite sending on Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in the second half.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said their self-belief took a hit.

(with inputs from AP)