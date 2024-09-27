MagazineBuy Print

Man United vs Tottenham, Team news: Spurs captain Son Heung-Min a doubt for Premier League clash

Son is in the final year of his contract and Postecoglou said he wants the South Korean forward to extend his stay with the north London side with which he has scored 164 goals.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 19:50 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Son has been a key player for Spurs early in the season with two goals and two assists, and Postecoglou said the team will assess him ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.
Son has been a key player for Spurs early in the season with two goals and two assists, and Postecoglou said the team will assess him ahead of Sunday's trip to Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Son has been a key player for Spurs early in the season with two goals and two assists, and Postecoglou said the team will assess him ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is a doubt for its trip to Manchester United after he came off early in its midweek Europa League clash, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Son looked in discomfort in the second half of its 3-0 home win over Qarabag on Thursday and was taken off after receiving treatment, with Postecoglou saying after the game that the 32-year-old forward was fatigued.

He has been a key player for Spurs early in the season with two goals and two assists, and Postecoglou said the team will assess him ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: Man City team dealt huge injury blow as Rodri ruled out for entire season

“It’s still early days from last night. Fair to say the boys that put in a shift are fairly tired,” Postecoglou said.

“Apart from Sonny, everyone’s ok, but I don’t think it’s too bad (with Son). He wants to train tomorrow so we’ll see how he goes at training and make a decision from there. We have another day up our sleeve to give him every chance.”

Son is in the final year of his contract and Postecoglou said he wants the South Korean forward, who joined the club in 2015, to extend his stay with the north London side with which he has scored 164 goals.

“I don’t have the final say but my input is significant. The way he’s performing and leading the club I want him to stick around for a while,” the manager said.

Spurs held United to a draw at Old Trafford last season and Postecoglou said he was looking forward to playing there again, adding there was no fear factor of playing at the iconic stadium.

“I’ve never been scared of a venue... What makes venues unique is the atmosphere and when we played there last year it was brilliant,” he said.

“The supporters got behind their club - I’m not sure if that’s changed. It’s a great stadium with the history and tradition behind it. It’s a game players and managers get excited about.”

ALSO READ: Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis

His United counterpart Erik ten Hag has been under pressure to deliver results but Postecoglou said the Dutchman had done a “great job” despite the criticism.

“He keeps mentioning he’s won two trophies and that’s not insignificant. Everyone keeps saying that is all I need to do but then there is always something expected after. It is a difficult job,” he said.

“It is tough to go to Old Trafford. Irrespective of managers, it is still a rather compelling home record. It is one we will be ready for.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

