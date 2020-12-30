Premier League: Rashford helps Man United rise to second with 1-0 win vs Wolves

Marcus Rashford's deflected strike led Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton and up to second in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The forward struck in the third minute of stoppage time at Old Trafford to take United within two points of champion Liverpool.

The shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Rui Patricio as it was deflected off Wolves defender Romain Saiss.

Just before then, as United pushed for a winner, Paul Pogba drew a save out of a diving Patricio with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box before Anthony Martial blazed over from a similar position.

United goalkeeper David De Gea was also called into action in the 81st after Rayan Ait Nouri had broken and driven a low cross-shot toward the far post.

But Wolves couldn't hold on and dropped to 12th in the league.

Rashford on title talks

"We can't look too far ahead," Rashford told Amazon Prime.

"We're a team that's still doing a lot of work on ourselves and to be looking at the table so early on in the season is a bit stupid of us.

"We have to take it one game at a time, and if we can keep finding ways to win like this, we'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed the striker's views.

"You can lose the chance of being in the race in the first 10 games of course, but play another 15 and get to 30 maybe, then we can start talking about it when we've at least played more than half the season.

"The belief is there, they think, 'we can win against anyone, anywhere'. This result is massive for the attitude."