Manchester United slumps to 4-1 defeat at Watford

Reuters
20 November, 2021 22:56 IST

Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as it went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday after finishing the game with 10 men to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The visitor was punished for a ragged first-half display with Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr on target for the host for whom Sarr also had a penalty saved by David De Gea, who then kept out Sarr's retake after VAR ruled a player was in the area.

Substitute Donny van de Beek inspired a revival after the break and halved the deficit in the 50th minute but United's day was summed up when defender Harry Maguire was sent off for a clumsy tackle with 20 minutes remaining.

Watford made absolutely sure of a crucial win with a grandstand finish as stoppage-time goals by substitute Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis sparked noisy celebrations from the Vicarage Road faithful.

It was a dreadful capitulation by United which faces a crucial week with a Champions League tie against Villarreal before a trip to table-topping Chelsea next weekend.

It is in seventh place with 17 points, 12 behind Chelsea, while 16th placed Watford has 13 points from 12 games.

OTHER RESULTS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE:

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton Hove Albion

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 3-3 Brentford

Norwich 2-1 Southampton

Wolves 1-0 West Ham United

