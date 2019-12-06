EPL

Marco Silva sacked as Everton manager

Marco Silva has been sacked as Everton manager, a day after a 5-2 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in the Premier League.

06 December, 2019 09:11 IST

Marco Silva's 18-month stay at Everton came to an end on Thursday.   -  Getty Images

Everton has sacked manager Marco Silva in the wake of its Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool on Wednesday. The Toffees dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after suffering a 5-2 defeat to its neighbours at Anfield.

The club announced the sacking of Silva on Thursday, ending the Portuguese tactician's 18-month stay at Goodison Park. Owner Farhad Moshiri travelled to Liverpool to be at the club on Thursday, an indication that Silva's time was up.

In a statement, Everton said: "Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club."

