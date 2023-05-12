Premier League

Rashford doubtful for Wolves clash - Man United manager Ten Hag

Rashford has been central to United’s success this season, with the forward scoring 29 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Team Sportstar
12 May, 2023 19:07 IST
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford looks dejected after his side’s defeat to West Ham.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford looks dejected after his side’s defeat to West Ham. | Photo Credit: TONY OBRIEN/REUTERS

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag hinted that star forward Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for his side’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

“[Rashford] is doubtful, more than doubtful. So [there is] a big question mark,” said Ten Hag when speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon.

Ten Hag though had some good news for United fans, with the Dutch manager confirming the return of centre-back Raphael Varane. The French defender is set to return from his month-long lay-off.

While the loss of Rashford would undoubtedly be a blow Ten Hag’s side, Alejandro Garnacho, who was out injured for a month, provides an alternative in the attack.

“He [Garnacho] has one more week training, definitely,” Erik added. “Yeah, so he is available and we have seen he can bring something extra in the team.”

United is in chase of Champions League spot and is currently occupying the fourth spot with an advantage of a point over Liverpool, which is in fifth, and also has a game in hand.

