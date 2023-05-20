Premier League

Ten Hag hopes Rashford and Man Utd ‘find each other’ in contract talks

Rashford has enjoyed the best season of his career with 29 goals in all competitions for United, including 16 in the Premier League.

Reuters
Manchester 20 May, 2023 12:42 IST
Rashford will enter into the final year of his current contract with Manchester United in the summer.

Rashford will enter into the final year of his current contract with Manchester United in the summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he is confident that Marcus Rashford will agree on a new contract with the Premier League club even as the English forward prepares to enter the final year of his deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

However, the 25-year-old United academy graduate has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and although Ten Hag said he knew why talks have dragged on, the Dutchman refused to elaborate.

“Yes, I know (why), but I don’t talk about the process. Let the process go. Once again, this is not important at the moment for me or Rashy,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday’s league match at Bournemouth.

“For him, it is to get more goals this season. He is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that.

Also Read
Man Utd’s Rashford a doubt for Bournemouth clash due to illness, says Ten Hag

“Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

United is fourth in the table with 66 points and has a game in hand over Liverpool, which is a point behind in the top-four race for Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag’s side is also in the FA Cup final where it will look to deny its rivals Manchester City a shot at the treble achieved only once before in England -- by the 1998-99 United team -- but he is not looking that far ahead yet.

“When we have three games and it’s gone, yes, I will enjoy it. Before that, it is not important at all,” he said.

“I think we have to keep doing what we have all season, improve every day and improve every game ... Focusing on the next game is the most important.”

