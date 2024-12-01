 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashford responds to Amorim challenge in rout of Everton

Amorim, however, warned that Rashford, who has scored three times since the Portuguese took charge barely a week ago, cannot rest on his laurels after his first double in a league game for almost two years.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 23:11 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim, right, gives instructions to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.
Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim, right, gives instructions to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim, right, gives instructions to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. | Photo Credit: AP

Days after new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said striker Marcus Rashford has to “want it” if he is to rediscover his best form, the 27-year-old scored twice in United’s 4-0 rout of Everton on Sunday.

Amorim, however, warned that Rashford, who has scored three times since the Portuguese took charge barely a week ago, cannot rest on his laurels after his first double in a league game for almost two years.

“He can do so much, so he has to continue to improve, he has the ability to do it, he already proved that,” Amorim said of Rashford, who poured in 30 goals across all competitions in a standout 2022-23 season.

“But he can play so much better, as can the other guys. Was a good performance, (but) tomorrow he has to recover and start thinking about Arsenal.”

Rashford sounded keen to live up to the challenge.

ALSO READ | Man United crushes Everton in Amorim’s first home league game

“(Amorim) is definitely demanding but gives encouragement to bring your strengths into the game. That is when you get a really good team performance,” he said. “Hopefully, we can build on this and keep pushing. We have to keep pushing every day to meet his demands.”

Joshua Zirkzee also bagged two goals as United’s rout of Everton lifted them three places to ninth in the Premier League table, but Amorim, whose team travel to second-placed Arsenal on Wednesday, said it was too soon for fans to think about a return to the Champions League.

“It’s hard for me, if I say no (United won’t return to Europe’s elite competition), you will say that I cannot be a Manchester United coach, but I want to be honest with our fans,” Amorim said.

“So, let’s focus on the performance, not the results. In the end, I said this many times, I will be judged about the place that we finish. I know that. But let’s focus just on the next game and look at the performance.”

Amorim had kind words for 22-year-old forward Amad Diallo, whose relentless pressure unsettled Everton all afternoon and created two of United’s goals.

“It was really good again, he’s in a great moment, but that moment started with Ruud,” Amorim said, paying credit to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was interim manager for four games after Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

“So I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad. He was really good defending and really good attacking. So he has to continue to play like that. You could feel it in the end of the game, he was really, really tired.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Everton /

Premier League /

Ruben Amorim

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Modi International: Sindhu, Lakshya, Treesa-Gayatri pair end India’s 2024 title drought
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Edoardo Bove collapses, Fiorentina-Inter Serie A match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rashford responds to Amorim challenge in rout of Everton
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: LIV 2-0 MCI; Salah doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia PM XI Day 2: Gill scores fifty on return as India batters makes most of pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Rashford responds to Amorim challenge in rout of Everton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea thumps Aston Villa 3-0 to move joint second
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Man United crushes Everton in Amorim’s first home league game
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: LIV 2-0 MCI; Salah doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. List of Premier League teams to score five goals in first half of a game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Modi International: Sindhu, Lakshya, Treesa-Gayatri pair end India’s 2024 title drought
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Edoardo Bove collapses, Fiorentina-Inter Serie A match suspended
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rashford responds to Amorim challenge in rout of Everton
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: LIV 2-0 MCI; Salah doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia PM XI Day 2: Gill scores fifty on return as India batters makes most of pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment