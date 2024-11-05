Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training after two months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old midfielder, who injured his ankle during the second half of Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria in the Nations League in September, has returned to training as Arsenal prepares for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan.
“Our skipper has been out of action for two months ... and missed our subsequent 12 matches, but he joined in with the rest of our squad ahead of our Champions League trip to Inter Milan,” the club said in a statement.
The club said Odegaard, who had missed only a handful of games over the last three seasons, was taking the latest step towards a first-team return.
Arsenal sits ninth in the Champions League standings after three games, while Inter is seventh also on seven points.
Latest on Sportstar
- Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months
- Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi next
- Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE