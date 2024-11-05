MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months

Odegaard, the 25-year-old midfielder, had injured his ankle during the second half of Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria in the Nations League in September.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 19:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard (centre) during training at the Arsenal Training Centre in London on Tuesday.
Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard (centre) during training at the Arsenal Training Centre in London on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard (centre) during training at the Arsenal Training Centre in London on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training after two months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who injured his ankle during the second half of Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria in the Nations League in September, has returned to training as Arsenal prepares for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan.

“Our skipper has been out of action for two months ... and missed our subsequent 12 matches, but he joined in with the rest of our squad ahead of our Champions League trip to Inter Milan,” the club said in a statement.

The club said Odegaard, who had missed only a handful of games over the last three seasons, was taking the latest step towards a first-team return.

Arsenal sits ninth in the Champions League standings after three games, while Inter is seventh also on seven points.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Martin Odegaard /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Inter Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months
    Reuters
  2. Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Spurs boss Postecoglou not focusing on table until end of season
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy sees positive in Man United’s fighting spirit against Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United manager Amorim talks about links to Manchester City before taking up MUFC job
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment