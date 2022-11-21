Man United’s Greenwood re-bailed with trial set for November 2023

Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood was re-bailed until February on Monday and is set to face trial in November 2023 on charges of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

Greenwood was granted bail in October at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and re-bailed after a court appearance on Monday to Feb. 10 on the same conditions.

The trial date was set for Nov. 27, 2023.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

He has been suspended by his club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.