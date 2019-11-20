McTominay: The signs are positive, it's time to step up

Scott McTominay believes Manchester United will return from the international break heading in the right direction after an initially difficult start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future was the subject of significant scrutiny as United won just two of its opening nine Premier League games.

However, his side has emerged victorious in two of its last three league matches, with 3-1 wins over Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion sandwiched by a defeat at Bournemouth.

United is seventh on the table, nine points adrift of Manchester City in fourth, but it is through to the EFL Cup quarterfinals and are all but certain of a place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, which provides the Red Devils with another potential route to next season's Champions League.

A trip to Sheffield United, which is a point above Solskjaer's men, awaits on Sunday, with McTominay upbeat ahead of a challenging fixture.

"In terms of the team, I feel we're much, much brighter," McTominay told United's official website.

"The signs are good, the signs are positive and we've talked about things that we can improve on and how we're going to try to improve by the end of the season, which is the business end of the season as well.

"We always have meetings [to discuss formations and tactics], that's normal. It's a normal thing to have meetings and for everybody to discuss, that's a normal thing and the sign of a healthy dressing room. Boys speaking among it in the changing room, saying what they think we can improve on and what are good ideas as well.

"There's plenty going on, it's not a place to be quiet and in your shell. It's time for people to really step up and start doing their jobs as well."

McTominay, who suffered an ankle injury against Brighton, pointed to the return of Anthony Martial, who has scored three goals in his last six games in all competitions, as a reason for positivity.

He added: "It's difficult to say but with the injuries we've had, I do think we've coped relatively well with a small squad and a lot of boys playing a lot of minutes in a short space of time.

"I think people forget that we have had a lot of injuries, and you can see with Anthony coming back what a difference he makes.

"There are very positive signs and things are changing. Everybody is looking forward to the next game and wanting that next game to come as soon as possible.

"Everybody wants to play and that’s the sign of a healthy dressing room."