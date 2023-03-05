Premier League

Salah becomes Liverpool’s highest scorer in Premier League with brace against Manchester United

Mohammed Salah became the joint-highest goalscorer for Liverpool in the Premier League with a fantastic goal against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
05 March, 2023 23:33 IST
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Manchester United.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Manchester United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mohammed Salah became highest goalscorer for Liverpool in the Premier League with two goals against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The first goal came from a rapid counter-attack with Darwin Nunez’s pass finding Salah as the Egyptian scored with ease to get his name on the history books again. Late in the second half, he doubled his goal tally with another cam finish past David De Gea, taking Liverpool’s score to 6-0.

It was Salah’s 128th goal in the Premier League and it made him the joint-highest goalscorer for Liverpool, ties with Robbie Fowler, who had achieved the same feat in 61 more games.

Moreover, there were other records too, which Salah set tonight.

What records did Salah break against Manchester United?

He became the 2nd player to score in five successive Premier League appearances against the Red Devils, after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (for Leeds & Chelsea, 1998-2001).

Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances in all competitions against Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah has now scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than Thierry Henry (8) and Sergio Agüero (8).

Liverpool, leading Man United 5-0 at the moment will climb to fifth in the Premier League, while United stays third with 49 points from 25 matches so far.

More to follow.

