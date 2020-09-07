EPL

Newcastle signs Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported it paid around £20 million ($26.30 million) for the 28-year-old.

Reuters
07 September, 2020 18:35 IST

Callum Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in all competitions for Bournemouth   -  Getty Images

Reuters
07 September, 2020 18:35 IST

Newcastle United has signed England striker Callum Wilson from Championship side Bournemouth on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported it paid around £20 million ($26.30 million) for the 28-year-old.

Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in 187 games in all competitions for Bournemouth after his arrival from Coventry in 2014.

READ | Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal

“From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me,” Wilson told the club website.

“It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that.”

Newcastle finished 13th last term and begin the new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Sept. 12.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

IPL Special

  Dugout videos