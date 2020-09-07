Football EPL EPL Newcastle signs Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported it paid around £20 million ($26.30 million) for the 28-year-old. Reuters 07 September, 2020 18:35 IST Callum Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in all competitions for Bournemouth - Getty Images Reuters 07 September, 2020 18:35 IST Newcastle United has signed England striker Callum Wilson from Championship side Bournemouth on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported it paid around £20 million ($26.30 million) for the 28-year-old.Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in 187 games in all competitions for Bournemouth after his arrival from Coventry in 2014.READ | Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal “From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me,” Wilson told the club website.“It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that.”Newcastle finished 13th last term and begin the new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Sept. 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos