Newcastle-Spurs game suspended after fan collapses in the stands

Newcastle United's clash against Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after a fan collapsed in the stands mid game at St. James' Park on Sunday.

It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James' Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room.

Newcastle club doctor Paul Catterson went over to aid the unwell fan in the stands.

“There is a medical emergency in the East Stand," the stadium announcer said before later telling the crowd: “The players will be coming out to resume the first half. There are 7 minutes left to play.”

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.



Our thoughts are with them. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

Spurs were leading 2-1 when the play was suspended around the 45th minute mark.

