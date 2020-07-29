Football EPL EPL Newcastle takeover: Britain's sports minister 'uncomfortable' with expectation of involvement The Premier League's board has been examining the proposed takeover as part of its 'owners and directors test', which evaluates the suitability of ownership groups. Reuters 29 July, 2020 16:27 IST A reported 300 million pound bid to buy Newcastle United was made in April this year. - REUTERS Reuters 29 July, 2020 16:27 IST Britain's sports minister has said a Saudi-backed consortium's proposed takeover of Premier League side Newcastle United is a football matter and that while he is “keeping an eye on it”, he will not interfere.The Premier League's board has been examining the proposed takeover as part of its 'owners and directors test', which evaluates the suitability of ownership groups.“I'm very uncomfortable with the level of expectation of involvement on government with things that are very clearly decisions for football,” Minister for Sport Nigel Huddleston told Sky Sports.READ| UEFA confident positive COVID-19 test won’t affect Man City-Real Madrid tie “There is obviously the fit and proper persons test to go through with any acquisitions of this nature and I think that is absolutely appropriate.“It's something that I'm keeping an eye on but it is a decision for those involved. It would be inappropriate for me to interfere at that kind of level.”Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has called for clarity on the proposed takeover so the club could start planning for next season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos