Newcastle United vs Southampton postponed due to COVID-19

The Premier League Match between Newcastle United and Southampton has been postponed, following a request from the Magpie, as confirmed by the league on Friday.

Newcastle continues to have ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries, which led to its match against Everton being called off earlier this week.

"The Board accepted the postponement application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper)," the Premier League said in a statement.

A number of high-profile Premier League matches have been affected, postponed and called-off because of the teams affected by COVID-19, including a last minute postponement of Leicester City''s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

