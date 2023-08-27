Newcastle United vs Liverpool LIVE streaming info; Premier League: When, where to watch; Predicted XI

Newcastle United engineered its first top-four finish in two decades last season, but on Sunday it’ll be looking to halt another drought when Liverpool visits St. James’ Park.

Liverpool may have finished beneath Newcastle in last year’s table, but the Reds maintained their head-to-head superiority by sweeping the season series to continue their dominance over the Magpies.

Owen with a hat-trick inside 32 minutes at St James' Park back in '98 🔴



That finish for his third 👌#NEWLIVpic.twitter.com/4vLV4JIKcZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2023

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 (9-0-4) against Sunday’s Northeastern foes. Newcastle’s last win over Liverpool came in December 2015 by a 2-0 score.

Fabio Carvalho’s strike deep in second-half stoppage time decided a 2-1 Liverpool home win nearly a year ago. Newcastle found itself down two goals and one man by the 22nd minute of the return fixture in February.

Predicted XI

Newcastle United’s possible starting lineup: Pope (GK); Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz