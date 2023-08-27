MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle United vs Liverpool LIVE streaming info; Premier League: When, where to watch; Predicted XI

NEW vs LIV: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool. 

Published : Aug 27, 2023 11:15 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
File Photo: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle United engineered its first top-four finish in two decades last season, but on Sunday it’ll be looking to halt another drought when Liverpool visits St. James’ Park.

Liverpool may have finished beneath Newcastle in last year’s table, but the Reds maintained their head-to-head superiority by sweeping the season series to continue their dominance over the Magpies.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 (9-0-4) against Sunday’s Northeastern foes. Newcastle’s last win over Liverpool came in December 2015 by a 2-0 score.

Fabio Carvalho’s strike deep in second-half stoppage time decided a 2-1 Liverpool home win nearly a year ago. Newcastle found itself down two goals and one man by the 22nd minute of the return fixture in February.

Predicted XI

Newcastle United’s possible starting lineup: Pope (GK); Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details
When and where will the Newcastle United and Liverpool Premier League match kick-off?
The Newcastle United and Liverpool Premier League match will kick-off at St. James’ Park at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 27.
Where can you watch the Newcastle United and Liverpool Premier League match?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League clash will be live telecasted in the Star Sports Network.
The match will also be live-streamed in the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

