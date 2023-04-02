Newcastle vs Man United LIVE, Premier League updates: NEW 0-0 MUN at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match from the St. James Park Stadium.

Confirmed starting lineups! Newcastle: Pope(GK), Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin Manchester United: De Gea(GK), Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

PREVIEW

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has returned to training after picking up a knock before the international break but a late call will be taken on his return to action this weekend, manager Erik Ten Hag said on Friday.

Rashford missed England’s European Championship qualifying wins over Italy and Ukraine after withdrawing from the squad earlier this month due to a knock he suffered during United’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

The 25-year-old is United’s top scorer this season and has been in scintillating form with 30 goals for club and country.

Read full article HERE

-Reuters

When and where will the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, April 2, at the St. James Park Stadium.

Where can you watch the Newcastle vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.