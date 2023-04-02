Premier League

Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United

Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle has the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Reuters
02 April, 2023 23:17 IST
02 April, 2023 23:17 IST
Joe Willock of Newcastle United scores the side’s first goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United.

Joe Willock of Newcastle United scores the side’s first goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images

Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle has the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to give Newcastle United a well-earned 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday which lifted it into third place in the Premier League standings.

Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle has the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe’s side dominated play at St James’ Park, narrowly missing the target from several excellent chances. Their persistence was rewarded in the 65th minute when Allan Saint-Maximin’s headed cross found Willock for a close-range header.

Wilson put the game to bed in the 88th minute, heading in a cross from Kieran Trippier.

The victory was some sort of revenge for Newcastle losing 2-0 to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the League Cup final in February.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us