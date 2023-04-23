Premier League

Premier League: Lloris embarrassed by Tottenham’s capitulation at Newcastle

Tottenham remains in fifth place with 53 points from 32 games, but it is six behind third-placed Newcastle, which has a game in hand.

Reuters
NEWCASTLE 23 April, 2023 21:51 IST
Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle.

Tottenham could have moved level on points with Newcastle with a win but conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes, eventually losing 6-1 at St James’ Park.

Many of the Tottenham fans who had made the long trip to Tyneside were seen leaving before halftime.

“It’s very embarrassing. We should apologise to the fans. We didn’t show a good face, and we could not match the performance of the Newcastle players,” Lloris, who was substituted at halftime, told Sky Sports.

“We were late in all aspects of the game, and we completely missed the first part of the game. The second half is a different story but it’s really painful.

“It is not even about tactics, we just could not fight, and we were late. It is difficult right now to assess the performances, but there was a lack of pride.”

Tottenham remains in fifth place with 53 points from 32 games, but it is six behind third-placed Newcastle, which has a game in hand, and also six behind fourth-placed Manchester United, which has two games in hand.

With teams below it such as Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion also having games in hand, the question is not so much about the Champions League now for Spurs, but whether it will even hang on to a European spot.

“You can get punched once or twice but it was like we could not even react or bounce back,” Lloris said.

“Newcastle deserve a lot of credit for starting the game at 100 miles per hour. They knew exactly what to do.”

Tottenham resembles a club in disarray, having fired Antonio Conte and replaced him with interim coach Cristian Stellini and, on Friday, losing director of football Fabio Paratici after his appeal against a two-and-a-half-year ban for false accounting was rejected by Italy’s highest sports court.

They also face a fight to keep Harry Kane, their record scorer, at the club, but Lloris said there were no excuses.

“We cannot hide ourselves behind the club’s problems, we are professionals, but today there was too much lacking,” he said.

“There was a difference in level between Newcastle and Tottenham. We have two very difficult games to bounce back with.”

Tottenham host Manchester United at home on Thursday and face Liverpool away next Sunday.

